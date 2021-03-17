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Polarization, Power, and the Destruction of Liberty
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764 views • March 17, 2021
Intense polarization has become a “national psychosis.” But, since few understand how things got this way, most “solutions” offered just lead to more of the same. Learn the nature of the problem from George Washington, Mercy Otis Warren, Thomas Jefferson and John Adams. Understanding that, there is still a path forward for the Constitution and liberty.
Path to Liberty: March 17, 2021
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
Path to Liberty: March 17, 2021
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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