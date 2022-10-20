Georgia and Frank Raymond on the Big Lie of “We are a nation of immigrants.”

When white people protest the unremitting in-floods of alien peoples into their countries, and object to their dispossession, they are told to shut up on the grounds that “We are, and have always been, a nation of immigrants.” This is so especially in the United States. But on the 1st March 2017, the gutsy Georgia, challenger of Political Correctness tyranny, took on this Big Lie, on KSCO Radio of San Francisco, in an interview with author Frank Raymond.

Georgia and Frank Raymond take apart this myth, exposing it for the Big Lie that it is. The “nation of immigrants” lie is just another tool in the arsenal of the Sneak Rulers and their beneficiaries, who aim to genocide the white peoples and replace them on the soil of their countries. As explained by Frank Raymond, if Americans are loyal to the Stars and Stripes, to the pioneers who built their community and civilization, the Founding Fathers, the Constitution, and to Abraham Lincoln, they will fight for the Caucasian ethno-state that these individuals and institutions stood for and stand for. And they will reject the monstrosity that the United States has been subverted and perverted into.

Frank Raymond is the author of “Sweet Dreams and Terror Cells,” the politically incorrect thriller of the century. Find the book here:

https://www.amazon.ca/Sweet-Dreams-Terror-Cells-Raymond/dp/1544060440

Enjoy this blend of fiction, literature, history, political science and finely honed character sketches.

Visit KSCO at http://ksco.com

