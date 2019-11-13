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Movie Trailer - Miss Evers Boys
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9 views • November 13, 2019
Movie Trailer - Miss Evers Boys 1997 TV
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vIBv1wEExU8
vlc record 2015 03 04 14h50m49s Miss Evers Boys 1997 TV Eng avi
Katie Davis Published on Mar 4, 2015
Documentary - Movie - Miss Evers Boys (full movie)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nHP1p9bRQ3Q
Sergio Roberto Juarez Pascual Published on Jul 31, 2015
Por Sergio
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
Just one example of USA Government using people for medical experiments without informed consent and regard for life and suffering.
Movies worth a second look History, Documentaries, Educational, Mind opening
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vIBv1wEExU8
vlc record 2015 03 04 14h50m49s Miss Evers Boys 1997 TV Eng avi
Katie Davis Published on Mar 4, 2015
Documentary - Movie - Miss Evers Boys (full movie)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nHP1p9bRQ3Q
Sergio Roberto Juarez Pascual Published on Jul 31, 2015
Por Sergio
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
Just one example of USA Government using people for medical experiments without informed consent and regard for life and suffering.
Movies worth a second look History, Documentaries, Educational, Mind opening
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