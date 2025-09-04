Narcos On A Cruise

Hey everyone, quick recap from today’s Common Sense Ohio! We dove into the U.S. Navy’s strike on a narco-boat in the Caribbean, the never-ending war on drugs and how cartels are flooding in deadly fentanyl.





We also broke down Trump’s stance on fighting cartels and wrestled with executive power, immigration, and law enforcement challenges—plus the ongoing debates about parenting, boundaries, and the power of setting tough rules for success.





If you want real talk about leadership, tough calls, and what’s happening here in Ohio and beyond, this episode’s for you!





Moments





00:00 Concert Drug Use Concerns





06:22 Opioid Crisis and Government Complicity





11:33 Florida Pill Mills Chaos





15:50 "Embracing Hardships Builds Resilience"





25:48 Minnesota Church Shooting Tragedy





28:19 "Guns, Transgender Issues, and Mental Health"





32:43 "Federal Prosecutor Insights on ATF Form"





40:56 Tariffs and Court System Challenges





43:39 "Emergency Powers Overreach Concern"





52:43 Military Compliance with Illegal Orders





57:24 Self-Representation Pitfalls





01:01:19 Ohio Weekly Update





