Narcos On A Cruise
Common Sense Ohio
Common Sense Ohio
4 views • 1 day ago

Hey everyone, quick recap from today’s Common Sense Ohio! We dove into the U.S. Navy’s strike on a narco-boat in the Caribbean, the never-ending war on drugs and how cartels are flooding in deadly fentanyl.


We also broke down Trump’s stance on fighting cartels and wrestled with executive power, immigration, and law enforcement challenges—plus the ongoing debates about parenting, boundaries, and the power of setting tough rules for success.


If you want real talk about leadership, tough calls, and what’s happening here in Ohio and beyond, this episode’s for you!


Moments


00:00 Concert Drug Use Concerns


06:22 Opioid Crisis and Government Complicity


11:33 Florida Pill Mills Chaos


15:50 "Embracing Hardships Builds Resilience"


25:48 Minnesota Church Shooting Tragedy


28:19 "Guns, Transgender Issues, and Mental Health"


32:43 "Federal Prosecutor Insights on ATF Form"


40:56 Tariffs and Court System Challenges


43:39 "Emergency Powers Overreach Concern"


52:43 Military Compliance with Illegal Orders


57:24 Self-Representation Pitfalls


01:01:19 Ohio Weekly Update


www.commonsenseohioshow.com

www.facebook.com/commonsenseohio/

www.rumble.com/user/CommonSenseOhioShow

www.youtube.com/@CommonSenseOhioShow

https://x.com/Common_Sense_OH

www.brighteon.com/channels/commonsenseohio


Harper & Co CPA Plus - www.harpercpaplus.com

CPAs and accountants providing accounting, tax, and business advisory services. You deserve a trusted CPA firm partner who has helped hundreds of businesses go from paying the bills to building the business and lifestyle of their dreams.

