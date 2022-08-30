Epstein's Island On Warp Speed

Under the Biden Administration's lawless self inflicted humanitarian crisis millions are crossing the border. Among them, hundreds of thousands of children trafficked, murdered, and their organs sold to wealthy clients. For the most part, the cartels run their operations unimpeded as border patrol is crippled by Democrat policy. Meanwhile Americans are distracted by a war on another continent. While a full scale war is underway across the southern border. Children are crying out for help for law and order. Yet the Biden Administration in concert with the NGOs of the Great Reset continue their policy of child sex trafficking and murder on a scale of unyielding proportions.

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