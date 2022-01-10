Act of God Shuts Down BBC Reporter's Ridiculous Lies!

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(Jan 6, 2022) This is Laura Trevelyan reporting on the anniversary of the "insurrection", which according to the fake news MSM is directly comparable to the attacks on Pearl Harbor and on 9/11. Cameraman Sam Beattie is the one you can hear laughing at her in the background. Even Laura recognizes where the gust of wind came from!
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/17262411/hilarious-reporter-hit-snow-drift/