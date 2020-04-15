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Plandemic Narrative Has Collapsed
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30 views • April 15, 2020
Gov Cuomo is leading the call to reopen. But isn’t NYC the WORST hotspot for COVID19? Trump points to evidence the dire predictions never developed (but he leave lockdown in place & Fauci in charge). And, NPR reports “a spike in NYC deaths” but hides that it’s because they are counted deaths that they haven’t even tested for PRESENCE of COVID19, let alone determining it was the cause of death.
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