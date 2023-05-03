https://gettr.com/post/p2fyecs128d
03
为什么中共成立了912项目组，为什么要以一国之力来打击和抹黑一个人-郭文贵？
Why did the Chinese Communist Party set up the 912 Project Team, and why did it take the power of one nation to fight and discredit one man - Guo Wengui?
