Israel Spokesman Stuns CNN’s Wolf Blitzer With Brutal Admission!!!
Published a day ago

MIRRORED from The Rational National

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RihPfMEBluI

1 Nov 2023

During an appearance on CNN with Wolf Blitzer, an IDF official admitted to intentionally striking the Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza where hundreds of civilians were located. I discuss the details of that event, the response from Democratic leadership, how Biden's position is affecting his poll numbers, a reaction from Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, and a lot more.


Keywords
cnnisraelidfbrutalwolf blitzeradmissionpalestine genocide

