Israel Spokesman Stuns CNN’s Wolf Blitzer With Brutal Admission!!!

MIRRORED from The Rational National
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RihPfMEBluI
1 Nov 2023
During an appearance on CNN with Wolf Blitzer, an IDF official admitted to intentionally striking the Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza where hundreds of civilians were located. I discuss the details of that event, the response from Democratic leadership, how Biden's position is affecting his poll numbers, a reaction from Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, and a lot more.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.