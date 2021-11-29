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Aboriginal Elders intend to take the govt to court
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80 views • November 29, 2021
This video shows some of the aboriginal elders who are behind this court action against the govt as well as the lawyer that has submitted served papers to the courts. He mentions a small win in the high court.
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