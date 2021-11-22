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Bioweapons For Babies
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457 views • November 22, 2021
Dr. David Martin has exposed that the COVID "vaccines" are more likely an intentionally released bioweapon produced and released deliberately to cause disease and death in humans. Dr. Jane Ruby shares Big Pharma's profit margins are skyrocketing right now just as the vaccine rollout for children has been given the all clear by the FDA. The big issue is that alongside the spike in value for these companies is the spike in vaccine induced child mortality.
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SOURCE: https://rumble.com/vphzf0-bio-weapons-for-babies-profits-high-for-killing-5-year-olds.html
RELATED LINKS:
Dr. Zelenko Protocol:
www.zStackProtocol.com
Support Stew Peters' efforts to keep truth alive:
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Advertise with Red Voice Media:
https://redvoicemedia.net/ads
See all of Stew's content at
https://StewPeters.TV
https://www.mypillow.com/
SOURCE: https://rumble.com/vphzf0-bio-weapons-for-babies-profits-high-for-killing-5-year-olds.html
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