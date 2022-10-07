Chinese Media Threatens Elon Musk Over Russia-Ukraine Tweet

https://gnews.org/post/p1tph83cc
10/06/2022 Fox News contributor Douglas Murray: Chinese state media and state media affiliates are very bellicose and threatening on Twitter and other social media. Ironically, the ordinary mainstream conservative opinions in America have forever been silenced or kicked off on Twitter
