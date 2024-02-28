'THIS COVID STUDY IS MASSIVE AND EXPOSES THE LIES THEY TOLD US'💉💊😷☠

A massive study of 99 million Covid-vaccinated people has just wrapped and the results are startling. Dr. Peter McCullough joins us to break it down.
Source: Redacted News / https://www.bitchute.com/video/jBhj7PVIgihC/
Thanks to https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nem721/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.