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A Canadian Call to Courage
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122 views • February 26, 2022
Police and military will quickly drop their oaths to serve and protect the public if they're paid enough. This has been a problem for ages. This human weakness is abundantly evident in Canada, Australia, Austria, New Zealand, Germany, France, and eventually in the USA. Police brutality is alive and well. There is a dense fog enveloping Canada. You have to summon the courage to do what's right!
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