Epstein's International Web of Perversion: Norway's Princess, Prince Andrew & Around The World
Resistance Chicks
Resistance ChicksCheckmark Icon
1453 followers
2
596 views • 1 day ago

World News Report: The question is, WHY did Epstein have all of these international connections... what was he doing? From Norway's Princess Mette Marit, to Peter Mandelson, UK Labour politician and former UK-US ambassador, to a Slovakian security advisor... the latest Epstein drops paint a much broader picture of international ties into the mastermind's web of perversion. At the front, once again are more revelations about Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Fergie in very compromising positions. It feels like it's all just too much. Not to mention Virgin Group Founder Richard Branson telling Epstein to "bring his harem". All of that and MORE in this week's TOP World News Stories! Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/epsteins-international-web-of-perversion/

latest newsdonald trumpworld newsprince andrewjeffery epsteinconservative newsepstein filesfergienew epstein filesnorway princesspeter mandelsonmette merit
