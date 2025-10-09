BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Smooth & Efficient Feed Pellet Production Line Installation | RICHI Machinery Factory Setup
Ready to start your feed pellet business? 🚀
Watch how RICHI Machinery completes a Feed Pellet Production Line Installation — from equipment delivery and layout design to on-site commissioning and trial production!

Our professional engineering team ensures every step runs smoothly, efficiently, and safely, helping customers around the world set up fully automatic feed production lines for poultry, livestock, and aquaculture feed.

This installation video showcases not just precision and teamwork, but also RICHI’s strong technical capability and commitment to quality.
Whether your goal is 1T/H small feed mill or 20T/H large-scale plant, we provide complete turnkey solutions — from design to operation training.

👉 Discover how RICHI helps you build a modern, efficient, and profitable feed factory today!

🌐 Website: https://richipelletizer.com/

                       https://richipelletizer.com/animal-feed-production-line/

📧 Email: [email protected]

📞 Tel/WhatsApp/Wechat: +86 15238494867


