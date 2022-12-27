Pro-Life Warrior AJ Hurley Reveals the Horrors of Infanticide and Late-Term Abortion

In early 2022, a box containing 115 deceased babies was discovered at the Washington Surgi-Clinic in Washington D.C. Five of those babies were full-term, third-trimester children, with evidence of having been killed after birth or during delivery. AJ Hurley is the Director of the Survivors of Abortion Holocaust, and he describes the absolute horror of what he found that day in D.C. One of the babies, AJ shares, was found with her eye blown apart and her brain suctioned out, although her body was completely intact. Yet another infant discovered was likely delivered alive and then left to die alone, suffocating to death in his amniotic sac. This, AJ says, is America’s modern-day genocide, and all of us must get involved to protect innocent lives.
TAKEAWAYS
In the state of New York, more black babies are aborted than are born
Infanticide refers to killing a baby once it’s outside of the birth canal
The Christian church had a history of rescuing babies who were in danger but now is silent on this modern day massacre
Society’s penchant for rationalizing abortion is steeped in materialism, humanism, and gnosticism
