Pro-Life Warrior AJ Hurley Reveals the Horrors of Infanticide and Late-Term Abortion
Counter Culture Mom
Published 16 hours ago

In early 2022, a box containing 115 deceased babies was discovered at the Washington Surgi-Clinic in Washington D.C. Five of those babies were full-term, third-trimester children, with evidence of having been killed after birth or during delivery. AJ Hurley is the Director of the Survivors of Abortion Holocaust, and he describes the absolute horror of what he found that day in D.C. One of the babies, AJ shares, was found with her eye blown apart and her brain suctioned out, although her body was completely intact. Yet another infant discovered was likely delivered alive and then left to die alone, suffocating to death in his amniotic sac. This, AJ says, is America’s modern-day genocide, and all of us must get involved to protect innocent lives. 



TAKEAWAYS


In the state of New York, more black babies are aborted than are born 


Infanticide refers to killing a baby once it’s outside of the birth canal 


The Christian church had a history of rescuing babies who were in danger but now is silent on this modern day massacre


Society’s penchant for rationalizing abortion is steeped in materialism, humanism, and gnosticism 



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

DONATE to Survivors of the Abortion Holocaust: https://give.cornerstone.cc/Survivors

Aborted Babies Discovered in DC: ​​https://bit.ly/3M9wUt4

AJ Hurley discovers babies in box video: https://bit.ly/3Gu9ZHK

Burning babies for electricity: https://bit.ly/38Vn4O4

Planned Parenthood selling body parts: https://bit.ly/3NPzTbx

Pro Life Fashion: https://bit.ly/COLCCM


🔗 CONNECT WITH AJ HURLEY

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/hurleya 

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ajhurley/ 

Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJHurleyLife 


🔗 CONNECT WITH WE ARE SURVIVORS 

Website: http://www.survivors.la/  

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WeAreSurvivors 

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/survivors.la/


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM 

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/theCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2021 Recap & 2022 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

babiesgenocidenew yorkinfanticideholocausthumanismgnosticismsurvivorslate term abortionaj hurleypro life warriorsurgical clinicsurge clinic

