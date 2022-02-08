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LEMON AND GINGER DRINKS TEST POSITIVE 3 TIMES FOR COVID19
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92 views • February 08, 2022
Telegram Channel - https://t.me/MatrixRedPillTruth
The test used are a fraud and not designed to test for infections diseases or viruses.. This is how they get their fake cases, to push the fake pandemic, so you take the fake vaccine.. Covid is a fraud, the virus has never been isolated and does not exist.. Wake up.
The test used are a fraud and not designed to test for infections diseases or viruses.. This is how they get their fake cases, to push the fake pandemic, so you take the fake vaccine.. Covid is a fraud, the virus has never been isolated and does not exist.. Wake up.
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