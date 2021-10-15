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Prophecy, Your wildest dreams, death, battle, Trumpets of joy, Where are my Sheep?
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93 views • October 15, 2021
Prophetic word, given on October the 14th around 9:30pm 2021 during prayer time.
Things we see here on earth are not the same as in heaven.
This prophecy gives a glimpse of what might come as things are already done in heaven.
It includes also a warning to God's sheep.
The transcript to read along is available as pdf to download:
https://bindernowski.com/download/prophetic-word-2021-10-14-pdf-download/
Or if you need footages for your own videos, I have some available exlusively on Pond5 - will give me a povision.
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Alternatively if you are looking for more/other stuff and use the referal, I will get a little bit as well; for that, use the next link: https://www.pond5.com/?ref=Bindernowski
However, the best and easiest way to help me getting through is though donations - if you are able to help, any amount is greatly appreciated.
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
Things we see here on earth are not the same as in heaven.
This prophecy gives a glimpse of what might come as things are already done in heaven.
It includes also a warning to God's sheep.
The transcript to read along is available as pdf to download:
https://bindernowski.com/download/prophetic-word-2021-10-14-pdf-download/
Or if you need footages for your own videos, I have some available exlusively on Pond5 - will give me a povision.
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Alternatively if you are looking for more/other stuff and use the referal, I will get a little bit as well; for that, use the next link: https://www.pond5.com/?ref=Bindernowski
However, the best and easiest way to help me getting through is though donations - if you are able to help, any amount is greatly appreciated.
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
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