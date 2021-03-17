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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0355 - Linda Lancaster - CCTV footage of the attack
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75 views • March 17, 2021
Doris, believing that Linda’s basket had accidentally bumped her son’s head, began shouting at Linda, saying ”you've met the wrong woman, you white b****”, before shoving her to the ground. Doris then waited outside the shop, shouting at Linda, who was still inside, saying “watch what happens when you come out”. After Linda left the shop, Doris pushed her into side of a bus, causing her to hit her head on the front doors.
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