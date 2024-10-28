Oshara on The Seth House, Reincarnational Civilizations, Lumanians Underground and Mud Floods – Part 2 of 2

Part 2 of 2. The Role of Seth in Understanding Ancient Civilizations

• Speaker 2 introduces the topic of chapter 15, focusing on Seth's teachings about ancient civilizations.

• Speaker 1 and Speaker 2 discuss the concept of reincarnational civilizations and their role in shaping the physical environment.

• Speaker 1 shares insights on Seth's teachings about ancient civilizations and their responsibilities to their civilization.

• Speaker 2 and Speaker 1 discuss the importance of understanding the collective journey of civilizations and their impact on the world.





The Lumanians and Their Underground Civilization

• Speaker 1 and Speaker 2 discuss the concept of the Lumanians, an advanced civilization that lived underground.

• Speaker 1 shares Seth's teachings about the Lumanians and their elaborate underground systems.

• Speaker 2 and Speaker 1 discuss the possibility of the Lumanians still existing in hidden areas.

• Speaker 1 highlights the importance of understanding the Lumanians' role in shaping the world and their contributions to human civilization. Oshara talks about the mud floods and how sound technology could have been used to move this.





The Impact of Seth's Teachings on Modern Understandings

• Speaker 1 and Speaker 2 discuss the impact of Seth's teachings on modern understandings of reality and consciousness.

• Speaker 1 shares insights on Seth's teachings about the multi-dimensional nature of reality and the role of higher beings.

• Speaker 2 and Speaker 1 discuss the importance of understanding the greater reality and the role of consciousness in shaping our lives.

• Speaker 1 highlights the significance of Seth's teachings in helping people develop a deeper understanding of themselves and the universe. Oshara describes The Seth House in Elmira, New York and shows pictures.

• thesethhouse.org [email protected]





Thank you to April for the thumbnail.





Please download any of my videos and copy them to your own channels to spread the word. There's no copyright issue.





Join our Meetup and be in our Zoom videos! https://www.meetup.com/preparing-for-alien-contact





All video playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/ or click on "Click here for Playlists" and scroll down.

Donate: http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/

Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe

Volunteer your time. Be part of a group. https://www.brianruhe.ca/volunteer/





My website: http://www.brianruhe.ca

https://www.facebook.com/brian.ruhe.353

https://twitter.com/BrianRuhe

https://vk.com/brianruhe





MP3 audios and video at: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brianruhe

My priorities: http://www.brianruhe.ca/welcome

Flickr: https://www.flickr.com/photos/194226686@N07





My three books are available at Amazon.

https://www.amazon.com/s?k=brian+ruhe&crid=1ZU2U0DOIY0QG&sprefix=%2Caps%2C101&ref=nb_sb_ss_recent_1_0_recent





Phone into Brian Ruhe's live radio show at 1-603-635-4946 any Tuesday from 6-8 pm EST at Studio B at https://revolution.radio