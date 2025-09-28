© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bear Bachmeier & Chase Roberts | BYU Football’s Dynamic Duo in 2025
Description
BYU true freshman quarterback Bear Bachmeier is gaining confidence as he builds chemistry with senior wide receiver Chase Roberts. After connecting for nearly 100 yards at East Carolina, Roberts shares how adapting to new quarterbacks is akin to his mission experience. Watch their story and latest highlights.
Hashtags
#BearBachmeier #ChaseRoberts #BYUFootball #CollegeFootball #Big12 #FootballHighlights #BYUCougars #CollegeSportsBear