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A tribute to Project Veritas founder James O'Keefe — Guerrero disfrazado de niño
Winston Churchill ♡ Vitamin D
Winston Churchill ♡ Vitamin D
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54 views • September 25, 2022

Monica making a big deal out of a nothingburger

Original at https://rumble.com/v1lgnyf-a-tribute-to-project-veritas-founder-james-okeefe-guerrero-disfrazado-de-ni.html

==============

— feat. "The Most Interesting Man In The World"Lyric video to https://rumble.com/v1kzgfd-guerrero-disfrazado-de-nio.html —


The guy who posted https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y-BKvCH-_BU has his wish come true: finally there’s a female voice to go with this unforgettably heroic theme.


The music of this clip, however, is CadillacMatt95’s instrumentation of Dos Equis “The Most Interesting Man in the World” commercial: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VIio9xEmUUE by https://www.youtube.com/user/CadillacMatt95 (https://myspace.com/210djdeville Cadillac Matt aka DJ Deville). The singer prefers to go by the pseudonym of Monicá.


~ Letra en español ~


Guerrero disfrazado de niño

Expone a la oligarquía

Guerrero disfrazado de amigo

Guerrero disfrazado de cualquiera


¿Es este joven otro Don Quijote?

Guerrero disfrazado es mejor que el Zorro

Le gusta decir: “Prefiero morir de pie

Que vivir siempre arrodillado”


La peor pesadilla del hipócrita

El peor miedo del mafíoso

—Una grabación hecha por nadie más que el

Guerrero disfrazado de niño


Empezó la vida disfrazado de chulo

Los malos que lo ven mueren rápido

¿Adivina quién te llama ahora?

Es el guerrero disfrazado de niño


Cuando el guerrero disfrazado dice: “¡Vamos!”

Seguirle se convierte en lo más importante

Guerrero disfrazado muestra “retracto’s”

Como si fueran raras piezas de arte


¿Cómo ser un guerrero disfrazado?

Haz contacto visual con el perro loco

Investiga lo que es incómodo

Y mantén la cabeza en el juego


(En realidad, dentro de cada hombre hay un niño…)


Es el hombre más interesante del mundo

Esto no es una broma ni un anuncio

Él existe de verdad y lo amo

¡Viva el guerrero disfrazado de niño!


~ English translation of Spanish lyrics ~


Warrior disguised as a little boy

Exposes the oligarchy

Warrior disguised as a friend

Warrior disguised as anyone


Is this young man another Don Quixote?

[The] warrior in disguise is better than Zorro

He likes to say, “I’d rather die on my feet

Than [always] live on my knees.”


The hypocrite’s worst nightmare

The mobster’s worst fear

[Is] a recording made by no one else but the

Warrior disguised as a boy


He started life disguised as a pimp

Bad guys who see him die fast

Guess who’s calling you now?

It’s the warrior disguised as a boy


When the warrior in disguise says, “Let’s go!”

Following him becomes the most important thing

Warrior in disguise displays “Retracto’s”

As if they were rare pieces of art


How to be a warrior in disguise?

Make eye contact with the mad dog

Investigate what’s uncomfortable

And keep your head in the game


(Actually, inside every man is a boy...)


He’s the most interesting man in the world

This is neither a joke nor an advertisement

He really exists and I love him

Long live the warrior disguised as a little boy!

Keywords
project veritasheroamericanspanishjames o keefedon quixotezorrodos equisthe most interesting man in the world
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