A tribute to Project Veritas founder James O'Keefe — Guerrero disfrazado de niño

Original at https://rumble.com/v1lgnyf-a-tribute-to-project-veritas-founder-james-okeefe-guerrero-disfrazado-de-ni.html
— feat. "The Most Interesting Man In The World"Lyric video to https://rumble.com/v1kzgfd-guerrero-disfrazado-de-nio.html —
The guy who posted https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y-BKvCH-_BU has his wish come true: finally there’s a female voice to go with this unforgettably heroic theme.
The music of this clip, however, is CadillacMatt95’s instrumentation of Dos Equis “The Most Interesting Man in the World” commercial: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VIio9xEmUUE by https://www.youtube.com/user/CadillacMatt95 (https://myspace.com/210djdeville Cadillac Matt aka DJ Deville). The singer prefers to go by the pseudonym of Monicá.
~ Letra en español ~
Guerrero disfrazado de niño
Expone a la oligarquía
Guerrero disfrazado de amigo
Guerrero disfrazado de cualquiera
¿Es este joven otro Don Quijote?
Guerrero disfrazado es mejor que el Zorro
Le gusta decir: “Prefiero morir de pie
Que vivir siempre arrodillado”
La peor pesadilla del hipócrita
El peor miedo del mafíoso
—Una grabación hecha por nadie más que el
Guerrero disfrazado de niño
Empezó la vida disfrazado de chulo
Los malos que lo ven mueren rápido
¿Adivina quién te llama ahora?
Es el guerrero disfrazado de niño
Cuando el guerrero disfrazado dice: “¡Vamos!”
Seguirle se convierte en lo más importante
Guerrero disfrazado muestra “retracto’s”
Como si fueran raras piezas de arte
¿Cómo ser un guerrero disfrazado?
Haz contacto visual con el perro loco
Investiga lo que es incómodo
Y mantén la cabeza en el juego
(En realidad, dentro de cada hombre hay un niño…)
Es el hombre más interesante del mundo
Esto no es una broma ni un anuncio
Él existe de verdad y lo amo
¡Viva el guerrero disfrazado de niño!
~ English translation of Spanish lyrics ~
Warrior disguised as a little boy
Exposes the oligarchy
Warrior disguised as a friend
Warrior disguised as anyone
Is this young man another Don Quixote?
[The] warrior in disguise is better than Zorro
He likes to say, “I’d rather die on my feet
Than [always] live on my knees.”
The hypocrite’s worst nightmare
The mobster’s worst fear
[Is] a recording made by no one else but the
Warrior disguised as a boy
He started life disguised as a pimp
Bad guys who see him die fast
Guess who’s calling you now?
It’s the warrior disguised as a boy
When the warrior in disguise says, “Let’s go!”
Following him becomes the most important thing
Warrior in disguise displays “Retracto’s”
As if they were rare pieces of art
How to be a warrior in disguise?
Make eye contact with the mad dog
Investigate what’s uncomfortable
And keep your head in the game
(Actually, inside every man is a boy...)
He’s the most interesting man in the world
This is neither a joke nor an advertisement
He really exists and I love him
Long live the warrior disguised as a little boy!
