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WTF?: WHERE'S THE PROOF ABOUT TRUMP, THE POPE, AND ITALY'S PRESIDENT [2021-01-11] - BRIAN YOUNG (VIDEO)
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2681 views • January 11, 2021
WTF?: WHERE'S THE PROOF ABOUT TRUMP, THE POPE, AND ITALY'S PRESIDENT [2021-01-11] - BRIAN YOUNG (VIDEO)
This is one of the reasons that I have shared BRIAN YOUNG for years now. He is telling people to use DISCERNMENT, and this is great advice. If you share or mirror others stuff, make sure you also give them all the credit, they deserve the recognition both good and bad. haha Until something is proven as TRUTH, it is still information that could be the TRUTH or a LIE. I know that most people want the New World Order taken down, but keep doing your own research, be prepared for both outcomes, and learn what the four sources of disinformation are THAT ALWAYS LIE. When I share something, I give the person making the claim ALL THE CREDIT and list their background, if known. A HUMAN IS ONLY AS GOOD AS THEIR WORD, IF I CATCH THEM IN A LIE, I NEVER TRUST THEM AGAIN. Lie to me once, shame on you, lie to me twice, shame on me. I also use their names, if I know their real names. If I state I know something personally to be a fact, it will be the TRUTH. I tell others the EARTH IS FLAT, I do so because I KNOW THIS TO BE A FACT and CAN PROVE IT WITH OVER 400 PROOFS. I also know for a fact that SASQUATCH/BIGFOOT ARE REAL, I have seen two of them up close and personal. I share real photos, real videos, and others eyewitness testimony. These statements are beyond the comprehension level of so many others that call themselves Truthers. A TRUTHER does not a CONSCIOUS BEING make because a person must awaken to over 30 Truths to ever achieve any level of CONSCIOUSNESS AWARENESS. I am ANTI-GOVERNMENT and ANTI-RELIGION, both were created as FALSE AUTHORITIES for CONTROL OF THE MASSES. Nobody should ever join THE TRUTH MOVEMENT to seek popularity (haha); you will be shunned by most, if not all, of your current family and friends. MOST PEOPLE DO NOT WANT TO REALLY KNOW ANY TRUTH, IT DESTROYS THEIR MAKE BELIEVE FALSE REALITY. Thanks Brian!
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Brian Young at High Impact TV
https://highimpacttv.com/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
This is one of the reasons that I have shared BRIAN YOUNG for years now. He is telling people to use DISCERNMENT, and this is great advice. If you share or mirror others stuff, make sure you also give them all the credit, they deserve the recognition both good and bad. haha Until something is proven as TRUTH, it is still information that could be the TRUTH or a LIE. I know that most people want the New World Order taken down, but keep doing your own research, be prepared for both outcomes, and learn what the four sources of disinformation are THAT ALWAYS LIE. When I share something, I give the person making the claim ALL THE CREDIT and list their background, if known. A HUMAN IS ONLY AS GOOD AS THEIR WORD, IF I CATCH THEM IN A LIE, I NEVER TRUST THEM AGAIN. Lie to me once, shame on you, lie to me twice, shame on me. I also use their names, if I know their real names. If I state I know something personally to be a fact, it will be the TRUTH. I tell others the EARTH IS FLAT, I do so because I KNOW THIS TO BE A FACT and CAN PROVE IT WITH OVER 400 PROOFS. I also know for a fact that SASQUATCH/BIGFOOT ARE REAL, I have seen two of them up close and personal. I share real photos, real videos, and others eyewitness testimony. These statements are beyond the comprehension level of so many others that call themselves Truthers. A TRUTHER does not a CONSCIOUS BEING make because a person must awaken to over 30 Truths to ever achieve any level of CONSCIOUSNESS AWARENESS. I am ANTI-GOVERNMENT and ANTI-RELIGION, both were created as FALSE AUTHORITIES for CONTROL OF THE MASSES. Nobody should ever join THE TRUTH MOVEMENT to seek popularity (haha); you will be shunned by most, if not all, of your current family and friends. MOST PEOPLE DO NOT WANT TO REALLY KNOW ANY TRUTH, IT DESTROYS THEIR MAKE BELIEVE FALSE REALITY. Thanks Brian!
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Brian Young at High Impact TV
https://highimpacttv.com/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
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