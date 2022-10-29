Bradley Thayer: What Should Be the US’s New Strategy Against China To Avoid Kinetic War

https://gnews.org/articles/497313
Summary：10/25/2022 Bradley Thayer: The US needs to take a new strategy against China to avoid kinetic war. First, we need to require a nuclear force posture in the Indo-Pacific to deter aggression against Taiwan. Secondly, we need a new national security strategy to declare the CCP to be the enemy of the US and set up a strategy to defeat the CCP. Thirdly, the Congress can show America’s commitment to Taiwan.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.