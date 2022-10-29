Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Bradley Thayer: What Should Be the US’s New Strategy Against China To Avoid Kinetic War
12 views
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published a month ago |
Shop now

https://gnews.org/articles/497313

Summary：10/25/2022 Bradley Thayer: The US needs to take a new strategy against China to avoid kinetic war. First, we need to require a nuclear force posture in the Indo-Pacific to deter aggression against Taiwan. Secondly, we need a new national security strategy to declare the CCP to be the enemy of the US and set up a strategy to defeat the CCP. Thirdly, the Congress can show America’s commitment to Taiwan.

Keywords
warroombannonbioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewshydroxychloroquineivermectinhcqccpvirusnfscgedurolfgmusicukraine rescuegettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disaster

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket