Bradley Thayer: What Should Be the US’s New Strategy Against China To Avoid Kinetic War

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https://gnews.org/articles/497313
Summary：10/25/2022 Bradley Thayer: The US needs to take a new strategy against China to avoid kinetic war. First, we need to require a nuclear force posture in the Indo-Pacific to deter aggression against Taiwan. Secondly, we need a new national security strategy to declare the CCP to be the enemy of the US and set up a strategy to defeat the CCP. Thirdly, the Congress can show America’s commitment to Taiwan.