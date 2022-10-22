GLENN BECK | Journalist James Meek Disappeared After a Meeting with FBI. Not seen since April.

James Gordon Meek. ‘Say his name,’ Glenn says, because it’s VITAL we do not allow this story to disappear just like James did. In this clip, Glenn details a recent Rolling Stone report about an award-winning reporter, James Gordon Meek, who hasn’t been seen since April after a meet-in with the FBI. Glenn explains why this story may be the biggest one of the year, why it’s fundamental to our First Amendment rights, and why we NEED answers…

