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[Jul 16, 2019] ✈️ Fatal Antarctica Tour Flight 901 [UAP]
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247 views • June 05, 2021
Empirical evidence. Logic. Analysis. The Captain was fine, it’s not Pilot Error... you’ll see why, and we’ll wander towards the answer to this 40 years old mystery.
These vids don't just happen without support
►https://cash.me/$UAPch
►Content (and life) costs money to make.
https://www.patreon.com/UAPch
►Support UAP: https://www.patreon.com/UAPch
►https://uapchannel.net - download my music and more!
►https://teespring.com/UAP-channel
►Buy UAPs Artwork: https://uap.darkroom.tech/
Wanna help my Channel in other ways? Translate!
http://www.youtube.com/timedtext_cs_panel?c=UCnK3gIeVugsW_MzkG82pcUQ
►Translate English title and description from English
►Captioning text (auto generates in English needing correction)
►Translate captioned text from English
Find me elsewhere on YouTube at “UAP Channel” on
https://youtube.com/c/UAPCHANNEL
Music in my vids are usually self-composed and performed by me, UAP, and may be found listed below and on my website for downloading!
✅ https://uapchannel.net
-to sample & download the HQ by album
UAP Original Music Album 1 | Electric Eve
https://uapchannel.net/album/961485/original-music-album-1
UAP Original Music Album 2 | Mudflood
https://uapchannel.net/music#uap-music-album-2-mudflood
UAP (as conferred by my subs) stands for Underrated Actual Physicist. I’m Orthodox in faith and technologically inclined by profession, but my nature here is rebellious... why? It often agrees with the traditional wisdom of Church Fathers, and knowledge of the Ancients by way of THE scientific method;
1. OBSERVABLE
2. REPEATABLE
3. REPRODUCIBLE
I’m making videos at a rate of about one per day,
A.) Championing God’s Word by inspiration and NOT imposition
B.) Remediating false narratives
C.) Rejecting anti-Biblical ideas when the premise"SCIENCE”
D.) Freestyling Historical and Scientific narratives that make more SENSE
Why? For Money? LOL ha ha haaa, I'm not even close to offsetting my income loss doing this; to share faith in the Good Creator I trust and love...
...I clarify things of pop-sci CULTure that tries to make it seem like the Bible isn’t true and God doesn’t exist.
Using inspiration, logic and comedy I wage daily battles against the ubiquitous indoctrinating impositions of authoritarian imperial 🧚♀️ tales institutionalized internationally by an inter-dimensional conspiracy.
Christian Holy Scripture has been assaulted systematically chapter, line, and verse. Consider me the Bible's defense lawyer, or defense Warrior. Armor of God and my sixth, sick sense (humor) accompany me, and my awesome Subs to battle!
►If you have videos or articles you want me to see please send to [email protected]
Sponsor my content with ads: Contact me at [email protected]
The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.
The FAQ page will answer all your questions on how and why flat earth is hidden. Got a reason you think Flat Earth is impossible, we have an answer that you haven’t thought of yet.
Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens.
Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested. Avoid the knock off apps on Google Play, they are FREE and still NOT worth the price. Download and check it out today!
Apple: https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp
Android: https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp
Both: https://qrco.de/bbizVA
Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness:
https://www.patreon.com/DITRH
For one time donations: PayPal.me/DITRH
Venmo: dtweiss
FaceBook. https://www.facebook.com/TheFlatEarthPodcast
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrhinterviews
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrhinterviews
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrh
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrh
Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/DITRHiBlist
Instagram: @Theflatearthpodcast
MEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected]
If you are a show host and think Flat Earth is stupid and impossible, let's do a Q&A on your channel.
science, technology, geology, astronomy, physics, education
These vids don't just happen without support
►https://cash.me/$UAPch
►Content (and life) costs money to make.
https://www.patreon.com/UAPch
►Support UAP: https://www.patreon.com/UAPch
►https://uapchannel.net - download my music and more!
►https://teespring.com/UAP-channel
►Buy UAPs Artwork: https://uap.darkroom.tech/
Wanna help my Channel in other ways? Translate!
http://www.youtube.com/timedtext_cs_panel?c=UCnK3gIeVugsW_MzkG82pcUQ
►Translate English title and description from English
►Captioning text (auto generates in English needing correction)
►Translate captioned text from English
Find me elsewhere on YouTube at “UAP Channel” on
https://youtube.com/c/UAPCHANNEL
Music in my vids are usually self-composed and performed by me, UAP, and may be found listed below and on my website for downloading!
✅ https://uapchannel.net
-to sample & download the HQ by album
UAP Original Music Album 1 | Electric Eve
https://uapchannel.net/album/961485/original-music-album-1
UAP Original Music Album 2 | Mudflood
https://uapchannel.net/music#uap-music-album-2-mudflood
UAP (as conferred by my subs) stands for Underrated Actual Physicist. I’m Orthodox in faith and technologically inclined by profession, but my nature here is rebellious... why? It often agrees with the traditional wisdom of Church Fathers, and knowledge of the Ancients by way of THE scientific method;
1. OBSERVABLE
2. REPEATABLE
3. REPRODUCIBLE
I’m making videos at a rate of about one per day,
A.) Championing God’s Word by inspiration and NOT imposition
B.) Remediating false narratives
C.) Rejecting anti-Biblical ideas when the premise"SCIENCE”
D.) Freestyling Historical and Scientific narratives that make more SENSE
Why? For Money? LOL ha ha haaa, I'm not even close to offsetting my income loss doing this; to share faith in the Good Creator I trust and love...
...I clarify things of pop-sci CULTure that tries to make it seem like the Bible isn’t true and God doesn’t exist.
Using inspiration, logic and comedy I wage daily battles against the ubiquitous indoctrinating impositions of authoritarian imperial 🧚♀️ tales institutionalized internationally by an inter-dimensional conspiracy.
Christian Holy Scripture has been assaulted systematically chapter, line, and verse. Consider me the Bible's defense lawyer, or defense Warrior. Armor of God and my sixth, sick sense (humor) accompany me, and my awesome Subs to battle!
►If you have videos or articles you want me to see please send to [email protected]
Sponsor my content with ads: Contact me at [email protected]
The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.
The FAQ page will answer all your questions on how and why flat earth is hidden. Got a reason you think Flat Earth is impossible, we have an answer that you haven’t thought of yet.
Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens.
Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested. Avoid the knock off apps on Google Play, they are FREE and still NOT worth the price. Download and check it out today!
Apple: https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp
Android: https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp
Both: https://qrco.de/bbizVA
Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness:
https://www.patreon.com/DITRH
For one time donations: PayPal.me/DITRH
Venmo: dtweiss
FaceBook. https://www.facebook.com/TheFlatEarthPodcast
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrhinterviews
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrhinterviews
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrh
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrh
Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/DITRHiBlist
Instagram: @Theflatearthpodcast
MEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected]
If you are a show host and think Flat Earth is stupid and impossible, let's do a Q&A on your channel.
science, technology, geology, astronomy, physics, education
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