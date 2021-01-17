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Orwell's 1984 Dystopian Vision Is Slowly Becoming A Reality, The Love Of Many Has Turned Cold As Ice
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92 views • January 17, 2021
The End-Times New World Order Kingdom Of The Beast, if you want a glimpse into the future just read those bible verses...
Revelation 12:12: Therefore rejoice, ye heavens, and ye that dwell in them. But WOE unto the INHABITANTS of the EARTH and of the sea! for the DEVIL has come down unto YOU, HAVING GREAT WRATH, because he knows that he has only a short time.
Daniel 7:23
Thus he said, The fourth beast shall be the fourth kingdom upon earth, which shall be DIFFERENT from all kingdoms before it, and shall DEVOUR THE WHOLE EARTH, and shall tread it down, and break it in pieces:
Revelation 12:12: Therefore rejoice, ye heavens, and ye that dwell in them. But WOE unto the INHABITANTS of the EARTH and of the sea! for the DEVIL has come down unto YOU, HAVING GREAT WRATH, because he knows that he has only a short time.
Daniel 7:23
Thus he said, The fourth beast shall be the fourth kingdom upon earth, which shall be DIFFERENT from all kingdoms before it, and shall DEVOUR THE WHOLE EARTH, and shall tread it down, and break it in pieces:
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