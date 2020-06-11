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EXPOSING ANTIFA AGAIN (PT 3)
Elle's place 2
Elle's place 2
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12 views • June 11, 2020
(Music property of Charlie Daniels)
Too much confusion about who funds ANTIFA/BLM/LGBTIFA & the fake feminists....its all from one source donated through multiple sources like charities, organizations and unions!
Some of the ones on this list inside the video are directly responsible for funding leftist rioters and protesters.

If you would like the list emailed to you send me a quick email...I can send PDF's/Word files or drop the list in the email....its up to you :)

[email protected]


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