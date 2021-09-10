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Obsessed media pushes fake news about this drug... again
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370 views • September 10, 2021
Alison Morrow, September 8, 2021
Mainstream news outlets, journalists and personalities pushed fake news about a drug that's gripped inaccurate headlines for months. Why are they so obsessed?
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Mainstream news outlets, journalists and personalities pushed fake news about a drug that's gripped inaccurate headlines for months. Why are they so obsessed?
WINE:
https://alisonwinepromo.com
TWIN ENGINE COFFEE:
https://www.twinenginecoffee.com/ALISON
SEND ME STORY TIPS ON LOCALS:
https://alisonmorrow.locals.com/support
FIND ME ON ROKFIN:
https://rokfin.com/AlisonMorrow
FIND ME ON ODYSEE:
https://odysee.com/@AlisonMorrow:6
SUPPORT ME ON PATREON:
https://www.patreon.com/alisonmorrow
MEDIA TRAINING & CONSULTING:
https://www.alisonmorrowmedia.com/
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