The Climate Change HOAX is a Total Racket | Thomas Sowell
Published 13 hours ago

One of the world's most respected scholars, Thomas Sowell, on the "man-made global warming" scam:


"Temperatures went up first, and then there was the increase in CO2. You can't say that A causes B if B happens first... But [the scientists] who are pushing global warming are doing their damnedest to make sure that those who believe the opposite don't get heard in the public."


https://x.com/wideawake_media/status/1790364528015782140

Keywords
global warminggreen new dealclimate change hoaxclimate cultclimate scamgreat resetenergy crisisnetzero

