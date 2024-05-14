The Climate Change HOAX is a Total Racket | Thomas Sowell

One of the world's most respected scholars, Thomas Sowell, on the "man-made global warming" scam:
"Temperatures went up first, and then there was the increase in CO2. You can't say that A causes B if B happens first... But [the scientists] who are pushing global warming are doing their damnedest to make sure that those who believe the opposite don't get heard in the public."
