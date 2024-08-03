Riccardo Bosi: We Have To Transcend

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Imago Dei
* That’s the source of sovereignty.
* Stop looking for leaders.
* Stand up — leadership must be in every one of us.
The full webcast is linked below.
NewsTreason | Situation Update With Lieutenant Colonel Riccardo Bosi (1 August 2024)
https://rumble.com/v59c9kl-situation-update-with-lieutenant-colonel-riccardo-bosi.html