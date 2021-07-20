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Rich A hole paying cash to illegal alien landscapers. Honest taxpayers forced to pay for their freebie ebt, healthcare, housing etc.
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21 views • July 20, 2021
Honest taxpayers continue to be forced to pay for illegal aliens healthcare, ebt, housing, crime waves just so rich a holes can exploit cheap, slave like employees. The foreign Latinos are racist don't work with US white and black workers and always speak Spanish discriminating against legal English speaking US citizen and legal immigrant workers.
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