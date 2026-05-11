Canadiens vs. Sabres | NHL Playoff Highlights | Game 1 | May 6, 2026

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Watch full game NHL highlights from Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoff Round 2 matchup between the Montréal Canadiens and the Buffalo Sabres on May 6, 2026, where Nick Suzuki found the twine on the power play for the Canadiens and Jordan Greenway scored a goal for the Sabres.
0:00: 1st Period
4:45: 2nd Period
10:01: 3rd Period