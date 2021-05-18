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FOOD BRIBES IN EXCHANGE FOR mRNA JAB [2021-05-18] - PHYLLIS MURPHY (VIDEO)
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134 views • May 18, 2021
FOOD BRIBES IN EXCHANGE FOR mRNA JAB [2021-05-18] - PHYLLIS MURPHY (VIDEO)
When the government has to offer chips, scholarships and million-dollar lottery draws as "incentives" for people to get vaxxed, business must be slow.
But what’s a tyrant-in-training to do when the sheeple are suddenly developing decidedly mule-like tendencies in the face of serving as lab rats?
It’s a veritable zoo out there. The vaccine side effects are piling up and becoming impossible to hide and even celebrities and royals are complaining that they should "never have gone near the needle".
But don’t worry if you are bleeding out or becoming a human pin-cushion or shedding your skin… because it’s "all good". Experts say severe adverse effects are not surprising. If anything, it shows the shot is working.
"It’s the spike protein that the mRNA is tricking the cells into producing. That is what is being detected. That is what we want it to do. This is all good stuff," said George Rutherford, UCSF’s Professor, and Epidemiology & Biostatistics.
Just eat your burger and chips and don’t worry about it. Rather focus your tiny brain and miniscule attention span on other things, like how Kill Gates and the Pentagon have just released millions of genetically-modified or "gene edited" killer mosquitoes into the Florida Keys.
The US Department of Defense has spent at least $100 million in the controversial technology known as "gene drives" making the US military a top funder and developer of the gene-modifying technology.
Remember the Murder Hornets? This is all part of the Pentagon’s foray into entomological warfare –– a type of biological warfare that uses insects to transmit diseases.
Jim Thomas, co-director of ETC Group, an environment safety group, says, "Gene drives are a powerful and dangerous new technology and potential biological weapons could have disastrous impacts on peace, food security and the environment, especially if misused. The fact that gene drive development is now being primarily funded and structured by the US military raises alarming questions about this entire field."
Tip toe to tyranny? Or a bloody massacre? (No offense meant to any ladies suffering from Covaxx side effects)
I mean, even Genghis Khan, that Mongol paragon of brutality and terror was, in fact, an eco-warrior –– laying waste to land scrubbed 700m tons of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. What’s 40 million deaths between friends-of-the-earth, right?
More about Kill, Khan, and Kanaduh in today’s video. And an invite to take part in the Magneto Challenge! You win nothing, not even free tacos.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Phyllis Murphy (aka mzgogetta83) @ Tik Tok
https://www.tiktok.com/@mzgogetta83?lang=en
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
When the government has to offer chips, scholarships and million-dollar lottery draws as "incentives" for people to get vaxxed, business must be slow.
But what’s a tyrant-in-training to do when the sheeple are suddenly developing decidedly mule-like tendencies in the face of serving as lab rats?
It’s a veritable zoo out there. The vaccine side effects are piling up and becoming impossible to hide and even celebrities and royals are complaining that they should "never have gone near the needle".
But don’t worry if you are bleeding out or becoming a human pin-cushion or shedding your skin… because it’s "all good". Experts say severe adverse effects are not surprising. If anything, it shows the shot is working.
"It’s the spike protein that the mRNA is tricking the cells into producing. That is what is being detected. That is what we want it to do. This is all good stuff," said George Rutherford, UCSF’s Professor, and Epidemiology & Biostatistics.
Just eat your burger and chips and don’t worry about it. Rather focus your tiny brain and miniscule attention span on other things, like how Kill Gates and the Pentagon have just released millions of genetically-modified or "gene edited" killer mosquitoes into the Florida Keys.
The US Department of Defense has spent at least $100 million in the controversial technology known as "gene drives" making the US military a top funder and developer of the gene-modifying technology.
Remember the Murder Hornets? This is all part of the Pentagon’s foray into entomological warfare –– a type of biological warfare that uses insects to transmit diseases.
Jim Thomas, co-director of ETC Group, an environment safety group, says, "Gene drives are a powerful and dangerous new technology and potential biological weapons could have disastrous impacts on peace, food security and the environment, especially if misused. The fact that gene drive development is now being primarily funded and structured by the US military raises alarming questions about this entire field."
Tip toe to tyranny? Or a bloody massacre? (No offense meant to any ladies suffering from Covaxx side effects)
I mean, even Genghis Khan, that Mongol paragon of brutality and terror was, in fact, an eco-warrior –– laying waste to land scrubbed 700m tons of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. What’s 40 million deaths between friends-of-the-earth, right?
More about Kill, Khan, and Kanaduh in today’s video. And an invite to take part in the Magneto Challenge! You win nothing, not even free tacos.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Phyllis Murphy (aka mzgogetta83) @ Tik Tok
https://www.tiktok.com/@mzgogetta83?lang=en
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
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