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People Dropping Like Flies from the Vax, Empty Hospitals and Tik Tok Nurses
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
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259 views • December 29, 2020
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INTRO VID: Truesounds & Ras Chanter - Plandemic (Sling Things Riddim): https://youtu.be/IQd1Uek3cbw

Nurse Gets Bell’s Palsy After Taking “Vaccine”: https://youtu.be/wL2Hc1IzUsc

75-year-old Israeli man dies 2 hours after getting Covid-19 vaccine: https://www.israelnationalnews.com/News/News.aspx/293865

Empty Hospitals in Commiefornia: https://youtu.be/uRyIQnpjI28

So this is Hyde 24 hours later. This was the countries “first ever drive thru vaccination centre” Solely to look abandoned and shut down today: https://twitter.com/88gaz88/status/1343588966692487175

Candles In The Dark: https://attendcandles.com/

Tik Tok Nurses: https://twitter.com/EinsteinsMagic/status/1342947817225011200

TODAY THEY WERE FORCED TO ADMIT THAT 'COVID-19' DOES NOT EXIST - SystemsofConsciousness: https://www.bitchute.com/video/9IbspR8lpNR9

Spain to keep registry of people who refuse Covid-19 vaccine: https://www.straitstimes.com/world/europe/spain-to-keep-registry-of-people-who-refuse-covid-19-vaccine

“If we can’t work, he can’t work.” The owner of Breda & Barley restaurant in the Los Angeles suburb of Covina, CA blocked the health inspector’s car in with his truck in protest after the health inspector fined him for people eating outside: https://twitter.com/hollandcourtney/status/1343623418910973953

This Woman is Done with Masks: https://twitter.com/heckyessica/status/1343389089589059584

Cambridge United hand stadium bans to a 'small number' of fans who booed players taking a knee ahead of their match with Colchester at the Abbey Stadium - while others will have to take 'education and discrimination' lessons before they are allowed back: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/sportsnews/article-9082659/amp/Stadium-bans-education-fans-booed-players-taking-knee-Cambridge-United.html
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