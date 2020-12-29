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People Dropping Like Flies from the Vax, Empty Hospitals and Tik Tok Nurses
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259 views • December 29, 2020
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INTRO VID: Truesounds & Ras Chanter - Plandemic (Sling Things Riddim): https://youtu.be/IQd1Uek3cbw
Nurse Gets Bell’s Palsy After Taking “Vaccine”: https://youtu.be/wL2Hc1IzUsc
75-year-old Israeli man dies 2 hours after getting Covid-19 vaccine: https://www.israelnationalnews.com/News/News.aspx/293865
Empty Hospitals in Commiefornia: https://youtu.be/uRyIQnpjI28
So this is Hyde 24 hours later. This was the countries “first ever drive thru vaccination centre” Solely to look abandoned and shut down today: https://twitter.com/88gaz88/status/1343588966692487175
Candles In The Dark: https://attendcandles.com/
Tik Tok Nurses: https://twitter.com/EinsteinsMagic/status/1342947817225011200
TODAY THEY WERE FORCED TO ADMIT THAT 'COVID-19' DOES NOT EXIST - SystemsofConsciousness: https://www.bitchute.com/video/9IbspR8lpNR9
Spain to keep registry of people who refuse Covid-19 vaccine: https://www.straitstimes.com/world/europe/spain-to-keep-registry-of-people-who-refuse-covid-19-vaccine
“If we can’t work, he can’t work.” The owner of Breda & Barley restaurant in the Los Angeles suburb of Covina, CA blocked the health inspector’s car in with his truck in protest after the health inspector fined him for people eating outside: https://twitter.com/hollandcourtney/status/1343623418910973953
This Woman is Done with Masks: https://twitter.com/heckyessica/status/1343389089589059584
Cambridge United hand stadium bans to a 'small number' of fans who booed players taking a knee ahead of their match with Colchester at the Abbey Stadium - while others will have to take 'education and discrimination' lessons before they are allowed back: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/sportsnews/article-9082659/amp/Stadium-bans-education-fans-booed-players-taking-knee-Cambridge-United.html
Subscribe to The Dollar Vigilante Today: https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe
INTRO VID: Truesounds & Ras Chanter - Plandemic (Sling Things Riddim): https://youtu.be/IQd1Uek3cbw
Nurse Gets Bell’s Palsy After Taking “Vaccine”: https://youtu.be/wL2Hc1IzUsc
75-year-old Israeli man dies 2 hours after getting Covid-19 vaccine: https://www.israelnationalnews.com/News/News.aspx/293865
Empty Hospitals in Commiefornia: https://youtu.be/uRyIQnpjI28
So this is Hyde 24 hours later. This was the countries “first ever drive thru vaccination centre” Solely to look abandoned and shut down today: https://twitter.com/88gaz88/status/1343588966692487175
Candles In The Dark: https://attendcandles.com/
Tik Tok Nurses: https://twitter.com/EinsteinsMagic/status/1342947817225011200
TODAY THEY WERE FORCED TO ADMIT THAT 'COVID-19' DOES NOT EXIST - SystemsofConsciousness: https://www.bitchute.com/video/9IbspR8lpNR9
Spain to keep registry of people who refuse Covid-19 vaccine: https://www.straitstimes.com/world/europe/spain-to-keep-registry-of-people-who-refuse-covid-19-vaccine
“If we can’t work, he can’t work.” The owner of Breda & Barley restaurant in the Los Angeles suburb of Covina, CA blocked the health inspector’s car in with his truck in protest after the health inspector fined him for people eating outside: https://twitter.com/hollandcourtney/status/1343623418910973953
This Woman is Done with Masks: https://twitter.com/heckyessica/status/1343389089589059584
Cambridge United hand stadium bans to a 'small number' of fans who booed players taking a knee ahead of their match with Colchester at the Abbey Stadium - while others will have to take 'education and discrimination' lessons before they are allowed back: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/sportsnews/article-9082659/amp/Stadium-bans-education-fans-booed-players-taking-knee-Cambridge-United.html
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