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A Dramatic And Easy Way To Test If Muhammad Was a True Prophet
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18 views • June 04, 2020
Muhammad says in sahih (sound) hadith that you can protect yourself ALL day from both magic and poison. The active word here is "poison". And, according to Muhammad, you can do that by eating SEVEN ajwa dates in the morning. Because Mo said this, AND you can GET ajwa dates, this can make it possible to test if Muhammad was a true prophet by using... drum roll. APPLE seeds!
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