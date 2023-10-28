Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
free money, the gift that keeps on giving ~ you get, get, get, & get no where ~
channel image
TheProphet-Barnebus
11 Subscribers
3 views
Published Yesterday

in this discussion I want to talk about the free money they want to role out to bribe you into accepting the program. in which is their end game, to keep you dependent on government so that you are more easier to control. I also want to share the rose / icke episode six, which is titled "Vindication", in which David Icke will talk in great detail on the totalitarian tiptoe to global slavery (Hunger Games) scenerario.


references:

- government shutdown & free money

https://www.cnbc.com/2023/09/30/government-shutdown-live-updates-congress-faces-funding-deadline.html

https://www.businessinsider.com/government-shutdown-update-americans-lose-social-security-paychecks-loans-house-2023-10?op=1

- brave new world

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Brave_New_World

- 1984

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nineteen_Eighty-Four

- the star trek borgs

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borg

- dr who cybermen

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cyberman

- My in the jail house now parody (Big Pharma in the poor house now) - I have yet to complete the work on this parody, but I am still wanting to later share my big pharma in the poor house parody later.

Keywords
vaccinesworldsocietymindmatrixmoneycontrolgovernmentnew1984tyrannyfreebravegamesdystopianhunger

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket