LIVE Interview w/ Tom Althouse (Part 22) - Creator of "The Immortals" (aka "The Matrix")

(Streamed on September 7th, 2024.) I sit down with Tom Althouse for our 13th LIVE interview, you won't want to miss this!





#matrix #hollywood #warnerbros





Watch all of our interviews with Tom as a playlist here:

https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLtVJgq3YhB3BGWcqbZM_-jRAUzehpb8iq





Subscribe to our Substack: https://stevenyasell.substack.com/podcast

Find us on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@yissilmissilprodu

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/YMissil82070

Add us on Instagram: yissilmissil





Backup Channels:

YouTube: @yissilmissil2

https://rumble.com/c/c-2516264

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/b5Nkqzw9jgmX/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stevenyasell





http://www.yissilmissilproductions.com