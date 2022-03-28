Russia Holds Drills in Disputed Kuril Islands

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03/27/2022 According to the Japanese media and the Russian Interfax news agency, days after the suspension of peace talks between the two countries, the Russian Eastern Army conducted an exercise on the Kuril islands with more than 3,000 soldiers and hundreds of equipment.