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Couy Griffin was sentenced to 14 days of incarceration for praying 2 Chronicles 7:14 at the Capitol on January 6th. He had already served 20 days in solitary confinement pre-trial in the DC Gulag when he was arrested. Jake Lang stood next to Couy as a sea of people rose up to pray. "...if my people who are called by my name humble themselves, and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and heal their land. 15 Now my eyes will be open and my ears attentive to the prayer that is made in this place." 2 Chronicles 7:14-15 https://t.me/ThePrisonersRecord/2977