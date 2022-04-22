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Palestinian Paramedics attend an injured man at al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied Old City of al-Quds, after Israeli Military Forces Raided the site Again in a fresh act of Aggression. 042222
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10 views • April 22, 2022
Palestinian Paramedics attend to an injured man at the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the occupied Old City of al-Quds on April 22, 2022, after Israeli Military Forces Raided the site Again in a fresh act of Aggression.
https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2022/04/22/680774/Israeli-forces-injure-43-Palestinians-fresh-al-Aqsa-Mosque-raid
https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2022/04/22/680774/Israeli-forces-injure-43-Palestinians-fresh-al-Aqsa-Mosque-raid
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