Scott Ritter Speech: 'Peace Freedom Rally' - New York, Sept 28, 2024 on Palestine, Lebanon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Scott Ritter Speech At Peace Freedom Rally New York 2809224 Palestine Lebanon.
This was one of Scott's speeches, this on the Middle East.
Portions of his other speeches by Scott unfortunately had audio issues and were silent.
Must see Judge Napolitano's speech, it was great and sound too... Cynthia
https://www.brighteon.com/01d4420a-ce93-455b-9566-5b8db5752ba4