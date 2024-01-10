How did the government FAIL THIS MUCH on 2023 jobs reports!

Glenn Beck
Jan 9, 2024
After spending all year boasting about how many jobs it has created, the Biden administration has quietly DELETED 439,000 jobs from its 2023 jobs reports. These revisions mean that almost a quarter of all jobs added in 2023 didn't exist. So, what's going on here? Economic and small business expert Carol Roth believes there are 3 possible explanations: Either this was an oddity, laziness, or the admission of a nefarious lie. Carol joins Glenn to break down what she believes is happening and whether this is a sign that a recession is coming. Plus, she reveals the data that people should be paying much more attention to than jobs reports.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=unTYKGUNTOk
