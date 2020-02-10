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At Oscars, Chris Rock And Steve Martin Mock Attempted Canceling Of Kevin Hart
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29 views • February 10, 2020
February 9, 2020 By Emily Jashinsky
The Oscars went without a host for the second year in a row this Sunday, continuing a tradition started after Kevin Hart lost the role in late 2018 over a handful of old tweets deemed insensitive by LGBT advocates.
Source: https://thefederalist.com/2020/02/09/at-oscars-chris-rock-and-steve-martin-mock-attempted-canceling-of-kevin-hart/
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The Oscars went without a host for the second year in a row this Sunday, continuing a tradition started after Kevin Hart lost the role in late 2018 over a handful of old tweets deemed insensitive by LGBT advocates.
Source: https://thefederalist.com/2020/02/09/at-oscars-chris-rock-and-steve-martin-mock-attempted-canceling-of-kevin-hart/
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
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