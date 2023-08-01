Create New Account
Ian Plimer on climate alarmists: “Every single prediction they've ever made has been wrong...”
Australian geologist, Ian Plimer on climate alarmists:

“Every single prediction they've ever made has been wrong... They still haven't, after 30 years, shown us that human emissions of CO2 drive global warming.”

Source: Sky Australia


Keywords
fake newsliesfalseco2sky news australiaian plimerhuman emissionsdrive global warming

