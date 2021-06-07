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United Kingdom Nun: “That 'Vaccine' It Kills People” [07.06.2021]
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171 views • June 07, 2021
United Kingdom Nun: “That 'Vaccine', It Kills People” [07.06.2021].txt
As hundreds of thousands march on the streets of London, a nun from the sisters of Tyburn Convent reveals that since January, she has been asked to pray for 50 people who have died from the Covid vaccine.
#VaccinePassports #LondonProtest #Hundreds #Coercion #Lockdowns #MSM #RiseUp #Nuns #SisterOfTyburn #TyburnConvent #TheHighwire #DelBigtree
The Highwire with Del Bigtree
35783 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Z0sfnI8YXsNX/
As hundreds of thousands march on the streets of London, a nun from the sisters of Tyburn Convent reveals that since January, she has been asked to pray for 50 people who have died from the Covid vaccine.
#VaccinePassports #LondonProtest #Hundreds #Coercion #Lockdowns #MSM #RiseUp #Nuns #SisterOfTyburn #TyburnConvent #TheHighwire #DelBigtree
The Highwire with Del Bigtree
35783 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Z0sfnI8YXsNX/
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