Rogue Ways 1.17 - Crrow777!!!
Rogue Ways
Come listen to Crrow and I talk nutrition, Christmas, hyper-materialism,angles of joy and sorrow, energy flow, hyper-connection, memetics, emotional

manipulation, stagecraft, universal law, closed systems, alchemy,

consciousness, legal personhood and more on this superstar episode of Rogue

Ways! Check me out on my site: www.rogueways.org Support me on Patreon:

www.patreon.com/RogueWays Donate to support my work: paypal.me/QuorriScharmyn




nutritionchristmasenergy flowhyper-materialismangles of joy and sorrow

