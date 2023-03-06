Donald Trump At CPAC 2023 Vows Revenge On All His Enemies In Second Term As President-NOW THE END BEGINS.COM-MARCH 6 2023

"In 2016, I declared: I am your voice," Trump said, speaking for just over 100 minutes from a bright blue and red stage in a cavernous ballroom at the closing speech of the CPAC event in Maryland. "Today, I add: I am your warrior. I am your justice. And for those who have been wronged and betrayed: I am your retribution," he said. Well, there's your Kool-Aid, drink up. Help Donald Trump to use the presidency as his own personal revenge mechanism. Umm, no thanks, not this time.



"As I live, saith the Lord GOD, surely with a mighty hand, and with a stretched out arm, and with fury poured out, will I rule over you:" Ezekiel 20:33 (KJB)



On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, Donald Trump gave a blistering speech at CPAC over the weekend, working hard to evoke some of the magic of his 2016 campaign. But it is nigh impossible to forget Trump's 2020 failure to beat Joe Biden, impossible to forget the ill-fated 'stolen election' nonsense, and it is impossible to forget all the unfulfilled promises of his first term. Now at CPAC 2023, Donald Trump has vowed revenge and retribution against all his enemies, and to use his presidency to accomplish that purpose. However, Trump refused to pardon Julian Assange, why? Trump vowed to send Hillary to prison, never happened. Trump promised to build the wall, and left 80% of it undone. Worst of all, Trump could have fired Fauci and refused to do that as well. You do remember who brought us the COVID vaccine, right? Yeah, that was also Trump. On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, we check in with Donald Trump and work our way out and about across the end times landscape!

