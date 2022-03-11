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TRUCKIES ROUND TABLE MEETING WITH SENATOR TED CRUZ AND SENATOR RON JOHNSON | WYSIWYG TV
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151 views • March 11, 2022
8th March, 2022 - Here is the live uncut round table meeting with members of the truckies convoy. Jointly hosting the meeting is Senator Ted Cruz and Senator Ron Johnson. Also in attendance is Dr. Pierre Kory (FLCCC) and Dr. Paul Alexander . Meeting proper starts @ 00:18:00 .
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